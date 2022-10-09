Elevated costs to limit earnings growth in Q2

“We expect net income of automobiles (helped by improvement in chip availability), banks (strong loan growth, net interest margins expansion and a sharp decline in loan-loss provisions) and diversified financials (accelerating loan growth) to rise sharply on a year-on-year basis," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. They expect net income from construction materials due to high fuel and power costs, metals and mining due to lower commodity prices, weak realization, and oil, gas and consumable fuels (weak refining margins and large inventory and marketing losses in case of downstream oil firms), to decline sharply both sequentially as well as y-o-y basis. Single-digit y-o-y growth is expected for consumer staples as they record modest volume growth. For IT services, modest constant currency revenue growth and margin headwinds will be key influencing factors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}