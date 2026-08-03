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Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings

Agnidev Bhattacharya
4 min read3 Aug 2026, 10:42 PM IST
Elevation's stake sale in Paytm comes days after the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.
Elevation's stake sale in Paytm comes days after the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.
Summary

Saif Partners India IV Ltd, Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd, and Elevation Capital V Ltd will be selling up to 14.9 million shares, which equal 2.3% of Paytm.

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MUMBAI : Elevation Capital is set to offload shares worth up to 2,002 crore (about $210 million) in Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd through a block deal on Tuesday, according to the offer terms reviewed by Mint,

MUMBAI : Elevation Capital is set to offload shares worth up to 2,002 crore (about $210 million) in Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd through a block deal on Tuesday, according to the offer terms reviewed by Mint,

The venture capital firm will also offer shares in Meesho Ltd, along with Peak XV Partners, worth a combined 1,912 crore (about $201 million) through a separate block deal on the same day, according to a separate term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The venture capital firm will also offer shares in Meesho Ltd, along with Peak XV Partners, worth a combined 1,912 crore (about $201 million) through a separate block deal on the same day, according to a separate term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Morgan Stanley India is serving as the placement agent for both deals.

Elevation's stake sale in Paytm comes days after the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.

Saif Partners India IV Ltd, Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd, and Elevation Capital V Ltd, listed as public shareholders of Paytm, are offering up to 14.9 million shares, which equal 2.3% of the company's shares, according to the term sheet.

Saif Partners India IV holds 3.63% of the company's shares, while Saif III Mauritius Co. holds 8.55%. Elevation Capital V holds less than 1%.

The floor price is set at 1,339.65 per share, implying a 4.99% discount to the closing price of 1,410 in Mumbai on Monday. The sellers are subject to a 60-day lock-up period following the trade.

Also Read | Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission eyes ₹2,250 crore IPO in early August

Multibagger returns

Elevation Capital, which invested in Paytm in 2007, is one of the earliest backers of the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm. It has invested close to $90 million in the financial technology giant and is sitting on multibagger returns.

Before offloading 1.86% stake in the scrip in November 2025, which was followed by a 1.34% selldown in May, Elevation held around 15% in Paytm even as marquee backers such as Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank completely exited the company over time.

On 20 July, the Paytm board reviewed an earlier proposal for a bonus share issue but decided not to proceed. The board said it remained focused on compounding growth and profitability to create long-term shareholder value and, after due deliberation, concluded that prioritizing business growth is in the best interest of shareholders.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

In the June quarter, One 97's revenue from operations rose 28% year-on-year to 2,448 crore from 1,918 crore in the year-ago quarter, while increasing 8% sequentially from 2,264 crore in the March quarter.

The growth was primarily led by its payment services business, where revenue rose 33% on-year to 1,384 crore, supported by higher merchant payment volumes and continued expansion of its payments ecosystem.

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) growth accelerated to 31% on-year in Q1FY27, compared with 27% in Q4FY26 and 24% in Q3FY26.

On the bottom line, net profit jumped 79% on-year to 220 crore, up from 123 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, PAT surged 207% to 212 crore from 69 crore.

Elevation and Peak XV's stake sale in Meesho also comes on the heels of the e-commerce marketplace's June-quarter earnings. The recently listed company reported a consolidated net loss of 132.8 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of 289.4 crore a year ago.

The shares are being offered at 182.08 apiece, a 5% discount to Monday's closing price.

Mint could not immediately ascertain the size of each investor's stake on offer. Elevation currently owns 12.4% of Meesho, while the two Peak XV entities participating in the block deal together hold 11.45%.

"On the surface, this really looks like basic fund lifecycle mechanics," an investment banker tracking new-age companies in India's capital markets said on condition of anonymity.

“Elevation has stayed invested in Paytm far longer than usual VC funds, and at some point, they will start monetizing part of their returns. Trimming public stakes like Paytm and Meesho, for both Elevation and Peak, isn't exactly a knock on the fundamental stories of these companies," the person added.

Also Read | 75% Oyo parent IPO proceeds to pare debt

On sale

The sales would make Paytm and Meesho the latest new-age companies to see marquee investors pare or sell their stakes. On 23 July, Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, Walmart-owned Flipkart Internet, and IMM India Fund offered to sell a combined stake of up to 9.08% in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd for around $100 million.

Before Shadowfax, eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd had seen early backers offload their holdings once their lock-ins expired. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore this month, after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount. On 3 June, a SoftBank entity sold a 3.25% stake through a block deal worth 2,873 crore.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsElevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings

Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings

Agnidev Bhattacharya
4 min read3 Aug 2026, 10:42 PM IST
Elevation's stake sale in Paytm comes days after the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.
Elevation's stake sale in Paytm comes days after the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.
Summary

Saif Partners India IV Ltd, Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd, and Elevation Capital V Ltd will be selling up to 14.9 million shares, which equal 2.3% of Paytm.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Elevation Capital is set to offload shares worth up to 2,002 crore (about $210 million) in Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd through a block deal on Tuesday, according to the offer terms reviewed by Mint,

MUMBAI : Elevation Capital is set to offload shares worth up to 2,002 crore (about $210 million) in Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd through a block deal on Tuesday, according to the offer terms reviewed by Mint,

The venture capital firm will also offer shares in Meesho Ltd, along with Peak XV Partners, worth a combined 1,912 crore (about $201 million) through a separate block deal on the same day, according to a separate term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The venture capital firm will also offer shares in Meesho Ltd, along with Peak XV Partners, worth a combined 1,912 crore (about $201 million) through a separate block deal on the same day, according to a separate term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Morgan Stanley India is serving as the placement agent for both deals.

Elevation's stake sale in Paytm comes days after the company dropped plans for a proposed bonus share issue.

Saif Partners India IV Ltd, Saif III Mauritius Co. Ltd, and Elevation Capital V Ltd, listed as public shareholders of Paytm, are offering up to 14.9 million shares, which equal 2.3% of the company's shares, according to the term sheet.

Saif Partners India IV holds 3.63% of the company's shares, while Saif III Mauritius Co. holds 8.55%. Elevation Capital V holds less than 1%.

The floor price is set at 1,339.65 per share, implying a 4.99% discount to the closing price of 1,410 in Mumbai on Monday. The sellers are subject to a 60-day lock-up period following the trade.

Also Read | Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission eyes ₹2,250 crore IPO in early August

Multibagger returns

Elevation Capital, which invested in Paytm in 2007, is one of the earliest backers of the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm. It has invested close to $90 million in the financial technology giant and is sitting on multibagger returns.

Before offloading 1.86% stake in the scrip in November 2025, which was followed by a 1.34% selldown in May, Elevation held around 15% in Paytm even as marquee backers such as Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank completely exited the company over time.

On 20 July, the Paytm board reviewed an earlier proposal for a bonus share issue but decided not to proceed. The board said it remained focused on compounding growth and profitability to create long-term shareholder value and, after due deliberation, concluded that prioritizing business growth is in the best interest of shareholders.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

In the June quarter, One 97's revenue from operations rose 28% year-on-year to 2,448 crore from 1,918 crore in the year-ago quarter, while increasing 8% sequentially from 2,264 crore in the March quarter.

The growth was primarily led by its payment services business, where revenue rose 33% on-year to 1,384 crore, supported by higher merchant payment volumes and continued expansion of its payments ecosystem.

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) growth accelerated to 31% on-year in Q1FY27, compared with 27% in Q4FY26 and 24% in Q3FY26.

On the bottom line, net profit jumped 79% on-year to 220 crore, up from 123 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, PAT surged 207% to 212 crore from 69 crore.

Elevation and Peak XV's stake sale in Meesho also comes on the heels of the e-commerce marketplace's June-quarter earnings. The recently listed company reported a consolidated net loss of 132.8 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of 289.4 crore a year ago.

The shares are being offered at 182.08 apiece, a 5% discount to Monday's closing price.

Mint could not immediately ascertain the size of each investor's stake on offer. Elevation currently owns 12.4% of Meesho, while the two Peak XV entities participating in the block deal together hold 11.45%.

"On the surface, this really looks like basic fund lifecycle mechanics," an investment banker tracking new-age companies in India's capital markets said on condition of anonymity.

“Elevation has stayed invested in Paytm far longer than usual VC funds, and at some point, they will start monetizing part of their returns. Trimming public stakes like Paytm and Meesho, for both Elevation and Peak, isn't exactly a knock on the fundamental stories of these companies," the person added.

Also Read | 75% Oyo parent IPO proceeds to pare debt

On sale

The sales would make Paytm and Meesho the latest new-age companies to see marquee investors pare or sell their stakes. On 23 July, Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, Walmart-owned Flipkart Internet, and IMM India Fund offered to sell a combined stake of up to 9.08% in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd for around $100 million.

Before Shadowfax, eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd had seen early backers offload their holdings once their lock-ins expired. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore this month, after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount. On 3 June, a SoftBank entity sold a 3.25% stake through a block deal worth 2,873 crore.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsElevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings
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