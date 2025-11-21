Eli Lilly becomes first pharma major to enter $1 trillion M-Cap club; stock price rises 1.7% on Wall St. — Details here

US-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, on Friday, 21 November 2025, became the first pharma company to enter the trillion-dollar market capitalisation (M-Cap) club after the share price rose 1.7% on the US stock market.

Advertisement

In the early market session, shares of the pharma giant jumped 1.7% to hit an intraday high of $1,061.17 during Friday's stock market session, compared to $1,043.29 at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.