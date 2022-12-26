Elin Electronics IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today, say market observers
Elin Electronics IPO: After closure of three days subscription, all eyes are now set on share allotment date. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Elin Electronics IPO allotment date is most likely on 27th December 2022. However, ahead of announcement of share allocation, grey market is also dropping hint about the primary market sentiment in regard to the IPO (Initial Public Offering) worth ₹475 crore. According to market observers, shares of Elin Electronics are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started