Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Elin Electronics IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

2 min read . 07:52 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Elin Electronics IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website.

  • Elin Electronics IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 5 in grey market today, say market observers

Elin Electronics IPO: After closure of three days subscription, all eyes are now set on share allotment date. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Elin Electronics IPO allotment date is most likely on 27th December 2022. However, ahead of announcement of share allocation, grey market is also dropping hint about the primary market sentiment in regard to the IPO (Initial Public Offering) worth 475 crore. According to market observers, shares of Elin Electronics are available at a premium of 5 in grey market today.

Elin Electronics IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Elin Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 5 and it has remained steady for last three days. They said that grey market sentiments on Elin Electronics IPO has gone down drastically after the trend reversal on Dalal Street. They went on to add that continuous sell off for last four days has taken a tall on primary market sentiments and despite this weak sentiment, Elin Electronics IPO GMP is positive, which is good for short term investors, who have applied for listing gains only. Observers said that market mood can change any time and in such case we can expect the primary market mood to change as well.

Elin Electronics IPO GMP today

What this Elin Electronics IPO GMP mean?

Observers said that Elin Electronics IPO GMP today is 5, which means grey market is expecting that Elin Electronics IPO listing price would be around 252 ( 247 + 5), which is at par with the price band of Elin Electronics IPO.

What this Elin Electronics IPO GMP mean?

Elin Electronics IPO allotment status

After announcement share allocation, a bidder would be able to check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the KFin Tech website, official registrar of the IPO. However, for convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at KFin Tech link — https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status online.

Elin Electronics IPO allotment status

Elin Electronics IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Elin Electronics IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Elin Electronics IPO status check KFintech

1] Login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Elin Electronics at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on 'Submit' option.

Your Elin Electronics IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
