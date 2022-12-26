Elin Electronics IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Elin Electronics IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Elin Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹5 and it has remained steady for last three days. They said that grey market sentiments on Elin Electronics IPO has gone down drastically after the trend reversal on Dalal Street. They went on to add that continuous sell off for last four days has taken a tall on primary market sentiments and despite this weak sentiment, Elin Electronics IPO GMP is positive, which is good for short term investors, who have applied for listing gains only. Observers said that market mood can change any time and in such case we can expect the primary market mood to change as well.