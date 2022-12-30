Elin Electronics shares fall on market debut1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Elin Electronics IPO was subscribed 3.09 times by the last day of the public offer
Shares of Elin Electronics made their flat market debut on Friday with the stock listing at ₹244 apiece on the NSE, a discount of more than a per cent as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹247 per share. On the BSE, Elin Electronics shares started trading at ₹243 a piece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started