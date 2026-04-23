Elitecon International shares jump 5%, defy stock market crash

Elitecon International shares surged by 5% on Thursday, April 23, despite the overall weak trends in the stock market today, triggered by brent crude oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel following Iran's seizure of two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, with no indication of peace negotiations restarting.
Elitecon International shares were in green today after hitting 5% lower circuit, since two trading session. Elitecon International shares has shown modest gains in the short term, reflecting a gradual upward trend. Over the past one week, it has risen by 0.15 points, translating to a gain of 0.36%. The momentum has improved over a slightly longer horizon, with the stock gaining 2.12 points over the last two weeks, up 5.37%.
Elitecon International is listed on the National Stock Exchange and began trading on the platform on April 20, 2026. The company was already listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and its shares are now available for trading on both exchanges.
Recently, Elitecon International, a company specializing in FMCG and tobacco, announced that it has secured a long-term supply agreement with South Africa's Bozza Tobacco (PTY) for the provision of cigarettes and various tobacco products.
The contract is valued at ₹202 crore. The company will deliver its tobacco offerings, including cigarettes under the brands Red and Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, Golden Flake, and others.
Elitecon International reported a sharp surge in its consolidated financial performance for Q3 FY26, driven by strong topline growth and improved operating efficiency.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,741.26 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹94.12 crore in the same quarter last year. For the nine-month period of FY26, revenue stood at ₹5,476.89 crore, nearly 23 times higher than ₹235.60 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY25.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased to ₹139.25 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹13.38 crore a year ago. For the nine months, EBITDA came in at ₹404.67 crore versus ₹26.69 crore in the previous year.
Profit after tax (PAT) also saw strong growth, rising to ₹103.57 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹13.34 crore in Q3 FY25. For the nine-month period, PAT stood at ₹311.17 crore, compared to ₹26.68 crore last year, supported by robust revenue growth and effective cost management.
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