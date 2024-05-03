Elliott and Warren Buffett are now both bullish on Japan

Activist and value investors are converging on Japan. The smart money may be onto something: With U.S. shares suddenly under pressure from high rates again, hitching a ride on a long-term, structural trend like Japan’s corporate-governance reforms may make good sense.
U.S. hedge fund Elliott has built a stake in Sumitomo, one of the Japanese trading companies Warren Buffett has invested in, according to a person familiar with the situation. Shares of Sumitomo jumped 10% this week after Bloomberg first reported the news.
Elliott isn’t the only one. Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s investment flagship, owns an 8.3% stake in the company, after raising its stake last year. He has made a killing since he first invested in five Japanese trading companies in 2020. Sumitomo’s share price, for example, has more than tripled during the period.
These trading companies are conglomerates with businesses spanning from agriculture to retail. They particularly benefited from the commodity boom of the past few years as many own mining operations across the globe. Sumitomo has nickel mines in Madagascar and an aluminum-smelting business in Malaysia, for instance.
Cheap valuations were probably what drew Buffett in. Even after the rally, Sumitomo trades at just 1.2 times book value and 10 times expected earnings, with a 3% dividend yield, according to FactSet.
But activist investors like Elliott likely also see something more: tailwinds from Japan’s corporate-governance reforms. Many of these stodgy Japanese companies have long been trading at cheap valuations but had little motivation to trim their bloated balance sheets. Yet Japan’s drive to improve corporate governance in the past decade is starting to change things: Companies have slimmed down their stock investments and returned more cash to shareholders. The latest measure from Tokyo’s stock exchange: asking companies, especially those with low valuations, to outline plans to improve their corporate value, effectively naming and shaming those that couldn’t or wouldn’t come up with such plans.
Elliott has been on a roll in Japan. Its investment in Dai Nippon Printing has gained 74% since January last year, when reports of its stake first surfaced. Dai Nippon announced its largest-ever share buyback last year: a plan to spend 300 billion yen, the equivalent of $1.9 billion.That was equal to around 30% of its market capitalization when it was announced in March last year.
Elliott’s more recent investment in Mitsui Fudosan, Japan’s largest real-estate company, has also been doing well. The company’s shares have risen 32% since February, when Elliott’s investment was first reported. Mitsui’s latest long-term business plan, announced in April, includes raising shareholders’ return ratio and selling down half of its strategic shareholdings. One possible asset that it could sell is its 5.4% stake in Oriental Land, which owns Tokyo Disneyland. That stake alone is worth nearly 10% of Mitsui’s market value.
But Elliott’s approach so far has been less confrontational than it’s known for in the U.S. Japanese management seems more receptive to ideas to enhance shareholder value—as it is also being nudged in the same direction by the government and domestic investors.
Japan’s push to improve corporate governance is bearing fruit. That will benefit many different types of investors—not just long-term value hunters like Buffett. Increased attention from Elliott and its peers can only help.
Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com