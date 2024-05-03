Elliott and Warren Buffett are now both bullish on Japan

But activist investors like Elliott likely also see something more: tailwinds from Japan’s corporate-governance reforms. Many of these stodgy Japanese companies have long been trading at cheap valuations but had little motivation to trim their bloated balance sheets. Yet Japan’s drive to improve corporate governance in the past decade is starting to change things: Companies have slimmed down their stock investments and returned more cash to shareholders. The latest measure from Tokyo’s stock exchange: asking companies, especially those with low valuations, to outline plans to improve their corporate value, effectively naming and shaming those that couldn’t or wouldn’t come up with such plans.