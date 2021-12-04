Elon Musk’s net worth falls by $15 billion as Tesla's share price plunges

Jeff Bezos’s net worth dropped by $2.7 billion as shares of Amazon.com Inc. declined 1.4% in New York, while Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison saw his fortune fall $2.6 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped $1.3 billion to $114.7 billion with his recently rechristened Meta Platforms Inc. on the cusp of a bear market after an almost 20% fall from its recent peak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}