Elon Musk’s Twitter investment raises new regulatory red flag

Mr. Musk last month asked a federal judge to scrap a fraud settlement he reached with securities regulators in 2018, which requires some of his Tesla-related tweets to be preapproved by company lawyers. He argued that the SEC is abusing the social-media policy to continuously investigate his statements, a claim the regulator denies. Mr. Musk’s failure to file the required form on time could hurt his ability to convince the court that regulators are unnecessarily hounding him, lawyers said.