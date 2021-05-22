Elon Musk's wealth sinks $8 billion this year as he loses world's richest tag

Tesla Inc. shares hit a gloomy milestone as it dropped for a fifth straight week. The stock closed down 1.5% for the week, at $580.88. It is the longest weekly losing streak for Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company since March 2018, coming as investors started avoiding riskier stocks amid growing concerns about inflation and its impact on the U.S. economy, as well as some intense flare-ups of Covid-19 infections in some countries.