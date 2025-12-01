Elon Musk says he doesn't buy stocks, explains why Google, Nvidia will be valuable in future on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Those curious to know where Elon Musk invests are in for a disappointment, as the world's richest man recently revealed that he doesn't have a portfolio and doesn't believe in buying stocks.

During the latest episode of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF podcast, Musk highlighted unconventional investing practices.

"I don't really buy stocks. I don't look for things to invest in. I just try to build things, and then there happens to be stock of the company that I built, but I don't have like a portfolio or anything," Musk told Kamath.

Elon Musk on what makes a company worth investing in

Musk, who is the brains behind Tesla and SpaceX, and also the owner of social media platform X, answered his philosophy when it comes to investing in companies for the long term.

Musk said he looks at the products and services of the company, whether he likes their roadmap and if they can continue to make great products. Along with that, he believes having a talented and hard-working team is also important. These are some of the parameters he likes to track.

He feels that this is the “right way to invest in stocks” despite daily market fluctuations. “Because a company is just a group of people assembled to create products and services," Musk opined.

Musk on why Google, Nvidia stand out Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the companies he would consider investing in outside of his own, he said that sectors and AI and robotics will be very important. He added space flight to the mix.

"There’s an argument that companies that do AI and robotics, and maybe space flight, are gonna be overwhelmingly all the value, almost all the value. So, just the output of goods and services from AI and robotics is so high that it will dwarf everything else," he stated.

He singled out Google and Nvidia as the companies leading the space. "Google is gonna be pretty valuable in the future — they've laid the groundwork for an immense amount of value creation from an AI standpoint. (And) Nvidia is obvious at this point," Musk said.

Amid the lure for AI stocks in 2025, Google shares are up 67% in 2025 so far and Nvidia shares have risen 28%.