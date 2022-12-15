Elon Musk sold more than $3.5 billion worth of Tesla shares2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 06:42 PM IST
CEO’s sale of Tesla stock has weighed on the company’s share price, which is down more than 50% in 2022
Elon Musk sold more than $3.5 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this week in his second round of sales since buying Twitter Inc.
