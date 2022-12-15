Elon Musk sold more than $3.5 billion worth of Tesla shares
CEO’s sale of Tesla stock has weighed on the company’s share price, which is down more than 50% in 2022
Elon Musk sold more than $3.5 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this week in his second round of sales since buying Twitter Inc.
Mr. Musk sold nearly 22 million Tesla shares over a three-day period ending Dec. 14, according to a regulatory disclosure made public Wednesday.
This week’s sales mean the Tesla chief executive has sold more than $39 billion in Tesla shares since the company’s stock peaked in November 2021. Tesla, still the world’s most valued auto maker by value, has lost more than $700 billion in market capitalization since that all-time high.
It wasn’t clear what prompted Mr. Musk to sell additional Tesla stock, and the company didn’t respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, however, Mr. Musk tweeted, “At risk of stating obvious, beware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when Fed keeps raising rates."
Mr. Musk’s ownership of Twitter, which the billionaire bought in a deal valued at $44 billion in October, has gotten off to a tumultuous start. Last month, Mr. Musk said Twitter had suffered “a massive drop in revenue" and was losing $4 million a day. He later invoked the specter of bankruptcy.
As part of the acquisition, Twitter took on around $13 billion in debt. That could leave the social-media company owing annual interest payments of more than $1 billion, analysts have estimated, compared with around $51 million in 2021.
Mr. Musk’s focus on Twitter has irritated some Tesla investors as the company tracks for its worst annual stock-price performance on record.
Tesla shares closed down 2.58% Wednesday at $156.80, the lowest level in more than two years. The company’s stock price decline of around 55% in 2022 has eclipsed that of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which has fallen roughly 29% year-to-date.
It has also weighed on Mr. Musk’s personal wealth, which has declined by more than $100 billion this year to around $160 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. On Tuesday, Mr. Musk ceded the unofficial title of world’s richest person to European mogul Bernard Arnault.
The Tesla CEO previously sold company stock in April, August and November of this year, linking the latter two batches of sales to Twitter. This month’s sales leave Mr. Musk owning roughly 13.4% of Tesla, meaning he remains the company’s largest shareholder by far.
Still, selling stock could weaken his control over Tesla, which has a single class of shares. Companies including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. have multiple classes of shares, giving founders supervoting power over common shareholders.
Mr. Musk doesn’t accept a salary from Tesla and instead is compensated with stock awards. He also has used his Tesla holdings as collateral to secure personal debt.
In addition to this year’s sales, Mr. Musk sold more than $16 billion of Tesla shares in November and December 2021. Much of that was earmarked to cover taxes associated with exercising vested stock options that would have expired this year.