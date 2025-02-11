Elon Musk’s net worth falls below $400 billion for first time in 2025 after Tesla shares plunge 27% since December peak

Elon Musk’s net worth fell below $400 billion for the first time in two months, dragged down by a double-digit slide in Tesla Inc.’s share price.

The automaker’s stock has fallen 27% after hitting an all-time high in mid-December on hopes that Musk’s proximity to President Donald Trump would boost the company’s fortunes. Tesla shares and options make up more than 60% of Musk’s wealth, which peaked at $486.4 billion on Dec. 17 in the wake of Trump’s election, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk is Tesla's largest shareholder with about a 13% stake in the company. The EV maker's shares rose to a record high of $424.9 on Wednesday, extending a rally that kicked off following the Nov. 5 election.

His net worth was also boosted by an insider share sale of SpaceX, which Musk heads. The rocket company and its investors agreed to purchase as much as $1.25 billion of its common shares, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

"What's really crazy about this is that almost no investors wanted to sell shares even at a $350B valuation!" Musk wrote in a reply to a post on X referring to the Bloomberg report.

He added that SpaceX has reduced the number of shares it bought back from employees in order to bring in some new investors.

