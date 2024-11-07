Elon Musk’s net worth soars by $26 billion to hit $290 billion after Donald Trump’s presidential win

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Nov 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth surged by $26.5 billion, over 12 per cent, to reach $290 billion shortly after Donald Trump secured a landslide victory in the US presidential election. According to the latest data from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk’s net worth immediately jumped on Wednesday, underscoring how political events can impact global financial markets.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:39 PM IST
