Elon Musk’s net worth soars by $26 billion to hit $290 billion after Donald Trump’s presidential win

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth surged by $26.5 billion, over 12 per cent, to reach $290 billion shortly after Donald Trump secured a landslide victory in the US presidential election. According to the latest data from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk’s net worth immediately jumped on Wednesday, underscoring how political events can impact global financial markets.
