Elon Musk's net worth soars by $26 billion to hit $290 billion after Donald Trump's presidential win
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth surged by $26.5 billion, over 12 per cent, to reach $290 billion shortly after Donald Trump secured a landslide victory in the US presidential election. According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk’s net worth jumped immediately on Wednesday after the electoral victory.