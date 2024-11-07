Hello User
Elon Musk's net worth soars by $26 billion to hit $290 billion after Donald Trump's presidential win

Elon Musk's net worth soars by $26 billion to hit $290 billion after Donald Trump's presidential win

Nikita Prasad

  • Elon Musk's net worth soars by $26 billion to hit $290 billion after Donald Trump's presidential win

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth surged by $26.5 billion, over 12 per cent, to reach $290 billion shortly after Donald Trump secured a landslide victory in the US presidential election. According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk’s net worth jumped immediately on Wednesday after the electoral victory.

