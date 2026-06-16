SpaceX rally stuns Wall Street: Stock jumps 42.5% from IPO price; valuation crosses $2.5 trillion, nearing Microsoft

SpaceX share price: SpaceX has reached another major milestone, with its valuation crossing $2.5 trillion as the aerospace company trades above $192 per share in overnight trading. The surge places the Elon Musk-led company very close to surpassing Microsoft, one of the world's most valuable corporations. Microsoft's market cap currently stands at $2.97 trillion.

The latest rally has propelled SpaceX to levels rarely seen in corporate history and reinforced its position among the most closely watched companies in global financial markets. Once regarded as an ambitious private space venture, the company is now being valued alongside some of the biggest technology giants in the world.

The sharp rise has also boosted the combined value of Musk's two flagship companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Together, the two companies now command a record market capitalisation of approximately $4.4 trillion. That figure is very close to the market value of Apple and is roughly equivalent to the valuation of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

The comparison underscores the growing influence of Musk-led businesses across multiple sectors, including electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, satellite communications, aerospace technology and space exploration.

SpaceX IPO rally Another notable aspect of SpaceX's rally is the stock's performance since its public market debut. The company is now trading about 42.5% above its IPO price of $135 per share, highlighting the strong investor demand that has followed the listing.

Such gains are uncommon even among the largest and most successful IPOs, making SpaceX one of the standout market stories of recent years. Investors have continued to assign premium valuations to the company amid optimism surrounding its leadership position in commercial space launches, satellite internet services through Starlink, government contracts and long-term space exploration initiatives.

The company's expanding role in critical technologies and infrastructure has helped strengthen the investment case for SpaceX, with many investors viewing it as more than just a traditional aerospace business. Its presence across multiple high-growth industries has enabled it to attract significant investor interest and command a valuation that rivals some of the largest publicly traded companies in the world.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the stock is the scale of capital raised through its IPO. SpaceX reportedly secured a record $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised the greenshoe overallotment option, significantly increasing the total funds raised through the offering.

The fundraising figure stands among the largest ever seen in public markets and has further fueled discussions about the unprecedented scale of investor interest in the company.

With its valuation nearing Microsoft's, a combined worth with Tesla that almost touches Apple's market cap, and an IPO performance that continues to attract global attention, SpaceX has emerged as a powerful example of how investor enthusiasm for transformative technologies is reshaping capital markets and redefining the ranks of the world's most valuable companies.