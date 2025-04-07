Tesla shares bounce back after hitting nearly 10% low at Wall Street open amid global market crash over Trump tariffs

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle (EV) automaker Tesla Inc. shares recovered after hitting an early market low at Wall Street's open on Monday, April 7.

Tesla shares dropped nearly 10 per cent to hit their low level at $215.60 in the early market session, compared to $239.43 at the previous US market close.

Tesla Shares Tesla shares have given US stock market investors more than 500 per cent returns in the last five years and over 30 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Tesla shares have lost more than 40 per cent in 2025 and more than 14 per cent in the last five stock market sessions on Wall Street.

“Tesla failed to sustain a breakout at $440 from a massive 162-week-long rounding bottom pattern, leading to a sharp 55% decline. Over the past four weeks, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow range, indicating a potential downtrend continuation. A breakdown below the $220 level would confirm a bearish box breakdown, with the following key supports at $182 and $138—both being crucial weekly swing lows. With no substantial accumulation visible, further downside pressure appears highly likely in the coming weeks,” said Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)