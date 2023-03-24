Emami approves buyback of shares at 25% premium. 5 key things you should know2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Emami buyback price has been fixed at ₹450 per share
Buyback of shares: The board of directors of Emami Ltd has considered and approved proposal for buyback of shares. The multinational conglomerate headquartered in Kolkata informed Indian bourses about Emami buyback plan and declared that Emami buyback price at ₹450 per share. As Emami share price today is around ₹360 apiece, the buyback of share has been announced at a premium of around 25 per cent. This Emami buyback would be executed through open market route via stock exchange mechanism.
