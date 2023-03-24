Emami board to consider buyback of shares today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Emami board is going to consider and approve buyback price and record date in its scheduled meeting today
Buyback of shares: The board of directors of Emami Ltd is ggoing to consider and approve buyback of shares today. The company informed Indian bourses in its exchange communication that company board is going to consider the proposal for buyback of shares in its meeting scheduled on 24th March 2023. The company board is expected to announce buyback price and record date for buyback in its scheduled meeting today.
