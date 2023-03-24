Emami board to consider buyback of shares today. Details here

Informing Indian bourses about the buyback of shares, Emami Ltd said, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/03/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to aforesaid regulation, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 24th March 2023 inter-alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including matters related/incidental thereto in accordance with the provisions of Section 68, 69, and 70 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules made thereto and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended."