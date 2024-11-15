Emami, CFF, Sundaram Fasteners, Manappuram shares to trade ex-dividend on Monday

  • Dividend Stocks: Emami, CFF Fluid Control, Sundram Fasteners, Mannapuram Finance are the four shares that will trade ex dividend on Monday. Check details 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Nov 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: These four stocks see Monday as record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive Dividend
Dividend Stocks: These four stocks see Monday as record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive Dividend

Dividend Stocks: Emami Ltd, CFF Fluid Control Ltd , Sundram Fasteners Limited, Mannapuram Finance Ltd are the four shares that will trade ex dividend on Monday

Emam, CFF Fluid Control , Sundram Fasteners, Manappuram Finance had set record date of 18 November 2024 for determining shareholders who are eligible for dividend. The investors had to buy shares on previous market day (usually one business day before the record date) which happened to be 14 November for being eligible to receive dividend payout for their names to appear among eligible investors to receive dividend payout on 18 November

 

Also Read | Up to 40% return! 5 Stocks that defied stock market crash

Emami Ltd Dividend details -Emami Ltd at its meeting of the Board of Directors on 7 November 2024 had declared payment of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend was set at 18th November, 2024.

Also Read | JB Pharma, Sun, Torrent ,Lupin, Abbott lead pharma market growth

CFF Fluid Control Ltd Dividend details- CFF at the meeting of its board of directors held on 29 October 2024 , declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/-per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The Company had fixed November 18th, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

Also Read | ₹4 to ₹32.50: LIC-owned penny stock turns multibagger in five years

Sundram Fasteners Ltd dividend details

Sandaram Fasteners at their meeting of the Board of Directors on 5 November, 2024, had declared the payment of Interim Dividend of 3.00 per share (300%) of face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

The Interim Dividend is to be paid on & from December 3, 2024, to those members whose names appeared as members on the Register of Members of the Company as on November 18, 2024

Manappuram Finance dividend details

The Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance on 5 November 2024 had declared an interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2 while fixing 18 November 18,2024 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders . The Dividend/Dividend warrants are to be paid or dispatched on or before December 04,2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsEmami, CFF, Sundaram Fasteners, Manappuram shares to trade ex-dividend on Monday

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-1,200.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-1,200.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-1,200.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-1,200.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.