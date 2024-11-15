Dividend Stocks: Emami Ltd, CFF Fluid Control Ltd , Sundram Fasteners Limited, Mannapuram Finance Ltd are the four shares that will trade ex dividend on Monday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emam, CFF Fluid Control , Sundram Fasteners, Manappuram Finance had set record date of 18 November 2024 for determining shareholders who are eligible for dividend. The investors had to buy shares on previous market day (usually one business day before the record date) which happened to be 14 November for being eligible to receive dividend payout for their names to appear among eligible investors to receive dividend payout on 18 November

Emami Ltd Dividend details -Emami Ltd at its meeting of the Board of Directors on 7 November 2024 had declared payment of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of ₹1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend was set at 18th November, 2024.

CFF Fluid Control Ltd Dividend details- CFF at the meeting of its board of directors held on 29 October 2024 , declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/-per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The Company had fixed November 18th, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd dividend details Sandaram Fasteners at their meeting of the Board of Directors on 5 November, 2024, had declared the payment of Interim Dividend of ₹3.00 per share (300%) of face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Interim Dividend is to be paid on & from December 3, 2024, to those members whose names appeared as members on the Register of Members of the Company as on November 18, 2024

Manappuram Finance dividend details The Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance on 5 November 2024 had declared an interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2 while fixing 18 November 18,2024 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders . The Dividend/Dividend warrants are to be paid or dispatched on or before December 04,2024.

