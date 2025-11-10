Mint Market
Emami Q2 Results: Profit tumbles 30% YoY to ₹148 crore; interim dividend announced. Check details

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 798.51 crore for the quarter, a slight decrease of 10% year-on-year from 890.59 crore posted in the same period last year.

Published10 Nov 2025, 02:57 PM IST
Emami Limited, a leading player in the personal and healthcare sector, has reported its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a decrease in both revenue and profit after tax (PAT) compared to the same period last year, alongside the declaration of an interim dividend.

The Board of Directors of Emami Limited convened on November 10, 2025, to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 798.51 crore for the quarter, a slight decrease of 10% year-on-year from 890.59 crore posted in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was 148.35 crore, a decrease of about 29.7% compared to 210.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decline is attributed to various market factors impacting the company's financial performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were reported at 3.40.

In terms of geographical performance, Emami Limited reported revenue from operations within India at 618.32 crore for the quarter, while revenue from outside India was 180.19 crore. This geographical diversification underscores the company's strategic focus on expanding its market presence both domestically and internationally.

Standalone Performance

The company's standalone financial performance also reflected the overall decline. Emami Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of 604.47 crore for the quarter. The figure stood at 709.01 crore for the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting a decline of approximately 14.7%.

The standalone profit after tax was 182.34 crore, compared to 214.10 crore for the same period last year, indicating a decrease of about 14.8%.

Dividend Announcement

Despite the decline in financial performance, the Board declared a 400% interim dividend of 4 per equity share of 1 each, fully paid up, with a record date set for November 14, 2025, to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend.

Disclaimer: This article was generated using AI tools and has undergone editorial review for clarity and coherence.

 
 
