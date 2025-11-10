Emami Q2 Results: Profit tumbles 30% YoY to ₹148 crore; interim dividend announced. Check details

Emami Limited, a leading player in the personal and healthcare sector, has reported its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a decrease in both revenue and profit after tax (PAT) compared to the same period last year, alongside the declaration of an interim dividend.

The Board of Directors of Emami Limited convened on November 10, 2025, to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹798.51 crore for the quarter, a slight decrease of 10% year-on-year from ₹890.59 crore posted in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹148.35 crore, a decrease of about 29.7% compared to ₹210.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decline is attributed to various market factors impacting the company's financial performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were reported at ₹3.40.

In terms of geographical performance, Emami Limited reported revenue from operations within India at ₹618.32 crore for the quarter, while revenue from outside India was ₹180.19 crore. This geographical diversification underscores the company's strategic focus on expanding its market presence both domestically and internationally.

Standalone Performance The company's standalone financial performance also reflected the overall decline. Emami Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹604.47 crore for the quarter. The figure stood at ₹709.01 crore for the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting a decline of approximately 14.7%.

The standalone profit after tax was ₹182.34 crore, compared to ₹214.10 crore for the same period last year, indicating a decrease of about 14.8%.

Dividend Announcement Despite the decline in financial performance, the Board declared a 400% interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of ₹1 each, fully paid up, with a record date set for November 14, 2025, to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend.