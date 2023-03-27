Emami sets record date for share buyback worth ₹186 Cr for ₹450 per share3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹15,424 Cr, Emami Limited is a major mid-cap FMCG company.
With a market valuation of ₹15,424 Cr, Emami Limited is a major mid-cap FMCG company. With brands including BoroPlus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus Balm, Quick Relief, and Kesh King, Emami Limited is one of the leading skin care and FMCG firms in India offering skin care and healthcare products both in India and overseas.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×