Emami sets record date for share buyback worth 186 Cr for 450 per share

“The Buyback Committee (in accordance with the authority given by Board of Directors in their meeting held on March 24, 2023), in its meeting held today, March 27, 2023 has fixed the record date as April 12, 2023 (“Record Date"). In accordance with Regulation 17(ii) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (“Buyback Regulations"), the Buyback Offer shall open not later than four Working Days from the date of the Record Date and shall close within sixty six Working Days from the date of the opening of the Buyback. Accordingly the Buyback Committee has decided to open the Buyback from April 13, 2023 and close at earlier of (a) sixty six Working Days i.e. July 19, 2023 from the date of the opening of the Buyback; or (b) when the Company completes the Buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the Maximum Buyback Size; or (c) at such earlier date as may be determined by the Board," said Emami in a stock exchange filing.