Emami share price jumps over 18% to 52-week after Q4 results; Should you buy the FMCG stock?
Emami share price has gained over 23% in one month and more than 32% in the past three months. Over the past one year, Emami shares have given over 50% returns.
Emami share price jumped 18% in early trade on Thursday to hit a 52-week high after the homegrown FMCG major reported its Q4 results. Emami shares rallied as much as 18.66% to ₹619.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started