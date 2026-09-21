Emami share price jumps 4% ahead of buyback: What should investors do? Check stop loss, target

Emami shares are back in focus ahead of the company’s much-awaited buyback. The stock gained around 4% on Monday, September 21, even as it has remained under pressure over the past several months.

The move comes at a time when technical indicators are beginning to point towards a possible recovery, while the buyback offers another key trigger for investors.

Emami shares climbed as much as 3.7% to ₹382 during Monday’s session. Despite the latest recovery, the stock has fallen 6% in the past 1 month, 8% in 3 months, 5.5% in 6 months and 34% over the last 1 year.

Emami Buyback Details Emami’s board approved the share repurchase on September 17, with the company planning to buy back shares worth up to ₹282 crore through the open market.

Unlike a tender offer, where the company specifies a fixed price at which shareholders can tender their shares, Emami’s buyback will be conducted through the open market route. This means the actual price at which the company purchases shares can vary.

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The current buyback is only the second share repurchase announced by Emami in the last three decades. The company’s previous buyback was carried out in April 2023.

Emami has set a maximum buyback price of ₹475 per share, which represents a premium of around 29% to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

The company plans to buy back a maximum of 59.36 lakh shares through the open market. This represents 1.36% of Emami’s existing paid-up equity share capital as of March 31, 2026, and approximately 1.36% of the paid-up equity share capital as of the date of the board meeting.

However, the actual number of shares bought back could be higher if Emami purchases shares below the maximum buyback price, as the company will remain subject to the overall ₹282 crore buyback limit.

The company said in its regulatory filing: “If the Equity Shares are bought back at a price below Maximum Buy Back Price, the actual number of Equity Shares bought back could exceed the Maximum Buyback Shares, but will always be subject to the Maximum Buy Back Size.”

Emami has also committed to using at least 75% of the maximum buyback amount for purchasing shares. This works out to ₹211 crore out of the ₹282 crore earmarked for the exercise.

In addition, 40% of the maximum buyback size, or ₹112.8 crore, will be utilised during the initial first half of the offer opening.

The maximum buyback size represents 9.28% and 9.98% of the aggregate of the company’s total paid-up capital and free reserves, based on the relevant financial figures.

What happens to Emami promoter holding? The buyback could also alter Emami’s shareholding structure.

If the company completes the maximum buyback, promoter shareholding is expected to increase to 55.6% from 54.84%. At the same time, public shareholding would decline to 44.4% from 45.16%.

However, these figures are indicative. The actual post-buyback shareholding will depend on the final number of shares that Emami purchases.

The company has said the buyback remains within the regulatory limit of 10% of total paid-up capital and free reserves.

Emami’s board has also constituted a committee to oversee the buyback process. The company said the public announcement would set out the detailed process, timelines and other statutory requirements. The company has separately published the public announcement as part of its buyback-related disclosures.

What should investors do? Check Emami target price While the buyback is likely to remain the immediate focus, technical analysts are also seeing signs that the stock could recover after its recent weakness.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, said Emami has created three extended bottoms on its weekly chart, with each formation developing around the important April 2023 low. According to him, this indicates that the zone has emerged as a strong support area.

Patel also pointed to the weekly RSI, which has formed a bullish divergence across the three bottoms. This suggests that the stock’s downside momentum has weakened despite repeated tests of the same support zone.

“The combination of a well-established price base and improving momentum on the RSI indicates the possibility of a meaningful recovery from current levels. Based on this technical structure, we advise investors to accumulate Emami in the ₹360–380 zone.”

Patel said investors could accumulate the stock gradually within the ₹360-380 range, while ₹340 should be treated as the key stop-loss level. A move below this level would indicate a breakdown of the broader support structure.

On the upside, Patel expects Emami to move towards ₹445. The bullish technical view remains intact as long as the stock holds above ₹340, while a decisive break below that level would weaken the setup.

For investors, therefore, the buyback and technical structure provide two separate factors to watch. The buyback puts the maximum price of ₹475 in focus, while the technical view highlights ₹340 as the key downside level and ₹445 as the potential upside target.

About Emami Emami is a Kolkata-based FMCG company focused on personal care and healthcare products. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as BoroPlus, Navratna, Zandu, Kesh King, Dermicool and Mentho Plus.

The company reported a turnover of ₹3,780 crore in FY26 and has more than 25 brands, including 10 brands that generate annual revenue of over ₹100 crore.

Emami has a distribution network covering around 5.4 million outlets in India and has a presence across more than 70 countries. The company has also set a target of generating 25% of its turnover from strategic investments by FY30.