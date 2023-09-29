Emami share price jumps nearly 5% on foray into juice category with Axiom Ayurveda stake buy
Emami acquired 26% equity stake in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, which markets beverage products under the brand “AloFrut”.
Emami share price jumped nearly 5% in early trade on Friday after the company announced its foray into the juice category. Emami shares rose as much as 4.9% to ₹537.80 apiece on the BSE.
