Emami share price rallies over 4% to hit a 52-week high; Emkay Global sees 10% more upside on attractive valuations
Emami share price hits 52-week high on BSE, rising 4% on attractive valuations.
Emami share price rallied over 4% to hit a 52-week high on the BSE, extending the stellar rally seen over the past one week. Emami shares jumped as much as 4.34% to a fresh high of ₹588.65 apiece on the BSE.
