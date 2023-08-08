Stock Market Today: Emami share price witnessed a gap up opening backed by strong volumes on Tuesday's trade. Emami share price today surged over 9% following company's positve Q1 results that surpassed street's estimates. Emami share price opened at ₹463.75 apiece on BSE.

Emami stock price today opened in green but it suddenly spiked after 13:00 IST and increased by more than 9%. At 14:05 IST, Emami share price was trading at ₹491.30 apiece on BSE, up 6.40%.

On Monday, the company reported an 86.5% on year rise in its consolidated net profit (profit attributable to equityholders of the parent) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹137.72 crore. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 4.6% from ₹144.43 crore in Q4FY23.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 6.8% on year to ₹825.66 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹773.31 crore in Q1FY23.

The company reported in an exchange filing that the quarter's gross margins increased by 240 basis points to 65.4% due to a decrease in the pressure from rising raw material costs.

"“We are happy to report a 7% growth in domestic business despite challenging operating environment. While erratic summer & unseasonal rains impacted summer product offtakes, our non-summer portfolio grew strongly by 16%. International business also continued its growth trajectory with 11% constant currency growth. With inflation moderating further, we look to the future with increased optimism and confidence.

With the development of digital eco-system, both e-commerce and D2C will play a key role in the organisation’s growth and we will continue to invest in strengthening our presence in an omni-channel presence to reach our consumers," said Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, Emami stock price rose 3.8% and underperformed its sector by 3.7% in the past year.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Emami stock price today witnessed a gap up opening and strong follow up buying is seen backed with increased volumes, expect this upmove to continue where the levels of around 520 the previous high could be tested, 470 can act as immediate support, traders should have buy on dip approach.

What do brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The brokerage stated that Emami reported good Q1FY24 numbers, with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT rising by 7%/10%/84% YoY - above Street and forecasts. Domestic volumes increased by 3% YoY for the period. The healthcare line, BoroPlus, and pain management all saw double-digit growth.

"We increase our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 2%/1.4%. This, along with a roll over to Q1FY26E, yields Emami share price target of ₹550 from earlier of ₹520. Retain 'Buy'," said the brokerage.

The company does not currently have any plans to de-seasonalize its portfolio, the brokerage claimed, citing Emami's Q1 results concall takeaways. It still has high hopes that the hospital deal would close by the end of August 23. Depending on Emami stock price after the hospital sale, the total pledge will drop to 18–20%.

"The company is getting aggressive on A&P. International business is expected to grow at 15% in the long-term. In FY24, focus is to work on improving margins in the MT and e-commerce channels. Dermicool products are not cannibalising Navratna Cool Talc. Navratna (largest), Fair and Handsome (second-largest), Crème 21, 7 Oils in One, Boroplus, OTC portfolio are the key brands in international market," said the brokerage in its report.

According to the brokerage, Emami Q1 results were in line with their estimates. In FY24, the management has predicted a 200–250 basis point increase in the EBITDA margin and strong focus category advertising. From Q2FY24, it expects male grooming to expand by double digits. As a result of lower raw material prices, it is anticipated that international trade will maintain its upward trend and produce better results. The business anticipates an increase in gross margin in FY24.

"We reiterate our BUY rating, as Emami with over 50% of sales from the rural segment could be a beneficiary of a gradual rural revival; valuations are inexpensive at 24xFY25E EPS; improving revenue performance and investments in terms of rural distribution expansion and ad-spends in recent times.

Valuations are inexpensive at 20x FY25 EPS and hence we reiterate our 'buy'rating with a Emami share price target of ₹560," said the brokerage.

