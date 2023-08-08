According to the brokerage, Emami Q1 results were in line with their estimates. In FY24, the management has predicted a 200–250 basis point increase in the EBITDA margin and strong focus category advertising. From Q2FY24, it expects male grooming to expand by double digits. As a result of lower raw material prices, it is anticipated that international trade will maintain its upward trend and produce better results. The business anticipates an increase in gross margin in FY24.