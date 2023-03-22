Emami shares rise 8% as board mulls buyback plan1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Emami's board of directors are scheduled to meet on Friday to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company
Shares of homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd soared 8 per cent in Wednesday's trade, day after the personal care company announced a buyback plan.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×