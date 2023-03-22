Emami shares rise 8% as board mulls buyback plan

Shares of Emami settled at ₹366.40, up 6.20 per cent higher on Wednesday. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹340.95 on 20 March, 2023. The stock has declined as much as 15 per cent so far this year. Further, in past six months, the stock has slipped 30 per cent, as compared to 1.5 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}