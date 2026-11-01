Emami vs Dabur FMCG shares Q2 results preview: Profit, revenue expectations; Dividend announcements in focus

Emami vs Dabur India: Two of the biggest names in the fast moving consumer durables goods (FMCG) space, Emami Limited, are set to announce their quarterly earnings this week. While Emami is likely to see healthy revenue growth, Dabur India may see double digit revenue growth during the quarter.

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Both the FMCG giants are also expected to announce a dividend alongside their Q2FY27 results. Here are all the details to know.

Emami, Dabur Q2 results date and time Emami’s board of directors meeting is scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 5, to announce quarterly earnings. The board may also consider and declare interim dividend for FY27. Dabur India is set to announce Q2 results on Wednesday, November 4. The board may also consider and announce interim dividend for FY27.

Emami vs Dabur India Q2 results: Profit, revenue expectations While Emami is expected to see a 20% annual jump in revenue, Dabur India may see 11% annual revenue growth, as per HDFC Securities report.

“We expect gross margin contraction of 380bps YoY to 67.3% YoY. EBITDA margin is likely to see 240bps contraction to 20%. EBITDA is likely to grow by 7% YoY, while adj PAT should grow 4% YoY,” stated HDFC Securities in its report.

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Emami’s adjusted profit after tax (PAT) growth is likely to remain close to 4%, Dabur India may see 9% jump in adjusted PAT.

Dabur India’s “gross margin is likely to see contraction of 140bps YoY to 48%. We see EBITDA margins at ~18% YoY, down 50bps YoY. EBITDA and adjusted PAT is likely to see growth of 8% and 9%, respectively,” read HDFC Securities report.

Emami vs Dabur India: Share price trend Dabur India’s share price closed 0.85% lower at ₹366 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹65,175.18 crore on Friday. The FMCG stock value has declined 13.99% in three months, 26.81% in 2026 so far, and around 27% in one year.

Emami’s share price closed 3.04% lower at ₹359.85 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹15,800.30 crore on BSE on Friday. Its scrip value has declined 5.15% in one month, 10.75% in three months, and around 19.07% in six months. The stock value has declined 33.69% in one year.

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