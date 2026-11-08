Emami vs Dabur Q2 results: Which FMCG giant wins on profit, revenue and dividend? Check target, upcoming record dates

Emami vs Dabur Q2 results: Shares Emami and Dabur India Limited surged nearly 7% over the last week after both the FMCG giants announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. Both the homegrown companies also announced dividends with record dates scheduled for the coming week.

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While Emami reported a marginal 1.92% annual decline in its consolidated net profit, Dabur India’s net profit after tax (PAT) surged by 12% on a yearly basis.

Emami is a diversified conglomerate with interests in FMCG, edible oils, food, paper and real estate, Dabur India is a consumer goods company focused on healthcare, personal care, hair care and oral care. Here’s a detailed analysis of how the two homegrown FMCG players performed.

Emami vs Dabur Q2 results 2026: Profit, revenue, EBITDA Emami’s net profit declined 1.92% on an annual basis to ₹145.50 crore for September quarter of financial year 2026-27. Elevated input costs and normalisation of the effective tax rate impacted the profitability. Its net revenue from operations increased by 36.2% on an annual basis to ₹1,087.65 crore in the September quarter under review.

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Dabur India’s profit increased 12.09% to ₹498.57 crore in Q2FY27. Its net profit came in at ₹444.79 crore in July-September FY26. Its net revenue from operations increased by 11.74% to ₹3,563.07 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹3,191.32 crore a year ago.

Emami vs Dabur Q2 results 2026: Dividend and record date Emami’s board of directors announced ₹5 per share dividend for FY27. The board has fixed November 13 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Meanwhile, Dabur India’s board of directors approved ₹3.50 per share dividend for FY27 and fixed November 9 as the record date.

Emami vs Dabur: Outlook, share price target Motilal Oswal gave a ‘Neutral’ rating for Dabur India stock with a target price of ₹425 per share. “The strategy refresh in six months should provide better visibility on the next leg of growth. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR425 (30x Sep’28E EPS).”

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The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹475 per share. “Given its reasonable valuations of 19x/16x FY28/FY29 EPS, we reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR475 (based on 20x on Sep’28 EPS).”

Emami vs Dabur: Share price trend Emami share price closed higher at ₹387.05 per share on Friday. THe FMCG stock has delivered 7.54% returns over the last one week, 3.75% return in two weeks and around 1.34% return in one year.

Dabur India share price closed at ₹385.50 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has surged 4.37% in one week, but declined 1.65% in one month. Its share price value has declined 27% in one year.

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