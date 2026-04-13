Embassy Developments shares hit lower circuit after finding no sellers for the six straight sessions

Embassy Developments share price was locked in its 5% lower circuit of ₹50.08 on Monday, April 13, after finding no sellers, hitting 5% upper circuits for the last 6 sessions.

The Embassy Developments stock has been under pressure in recent times. It has lost 4% in 1 month, 30% in 3 months, and 46% in 6 months. Moreover, it has also lost half of its investor wealth in the last 1 year.

Today's fall comes after the firm came under exchange surveillance after a sharp rally, even as the company clarified that it remains financially sound and not undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Stock under ASM? As per a recent exchange filing, the stock exchanges moved the company’s shares from IBC Stage 0 to Stage 1 under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework after the stock recorded an upward price movement exceeding 25% over five trading sessions. As part of this action, the stock will now be traded only once a week, a temporary step aimed at ensuring orderly market conduct.

"In accordance with the applicable framework, the Company’s equity shares shall be traded once a week i.e. on the first trading day of week, as a temporary surveillance measure aimed at ensuring orderly market conduct and does not have any bearing on the Company’s operations or fundamentals. The upward movement of over 30% in the last six trading sessions reflects strong investor and shareholder confidence in the Company’s fundamentals and outlook," the firm said in a filing.

CIRP stay remains in place The company reiterated that insolvency proceedings initiated earlier by the National Company Law Tribunal remain stayed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, and therefore it is not undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

"The Company is not undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) and continues to remain financially sound and fully operational," it said.

According to the company, the matter pertains to a limited exposure of around ₹370 crore and relates to a contingent equity obligation rather than financial debt. It also emphasized that it has no direct debt obligation and continues normal operations.

The company further highlighted that the recent stock surge—over 30% in six sessions—reflects investor confidence in its business outlook, though it triggered surveillance measures as per exchange rules.

Separately, the insolvency-related matter was heard by the NCLAT, where the respondent sought an adjournment. The tribunal granted the request and scheduled the next hearing for April 17, 2026, while maintaining the existing stay on proceedings.

Operationally, Embassy Developments reported strong momentum in Q4 FY26, achieving record pre-sales of about ₹2,632 crore, up 89% sequentially, while full-year pre-sales rose 128% YoY to around ₹4,631 crore. Collections stood at approximately ₹577 crore in the quarter and ₹1,721 crore for FY26, supported by sustained demand and new project launches.

The company said it remains committed to maintaining governance standards and will continue to update stakeholders on material developments.