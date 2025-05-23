Shark Tank's Namita Thappar-backed Emcure Pharma shares surge 20% in two sessions after robust Q4 earnings

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,288.65 on Friday, May 23, as the stock extended its rally to the second straight session. The rally comes on the back of a strong performance for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). The stock had already surged nearly 9 per cent in the previous session, taking its total two-day gain to about 20 per cent.

As of the March 2025 quarter, Shark Tank judge Namita Vikas Thapar owns 50.71 lakh shares or a 2.68 per cent stake of the firm.

Emcure Q4FY25 Highlights Emcure reported a 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹189 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹115 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 20 per cent YoY to ₹2,116 crore, up from ₹1,771 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s net profit grew 26.4 per cent, while revenue increased by 7.8 per cent from the previous quarter’s net profit of ₹156 crore and revenue of ₹1,936 crore.

According to Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, “The company delivered a very strong performance in Q4, with all business segments contributing to growth. On the domestic side, we expanded our covered market and built a strong product pipeline. In international markets, we are seeing approvals for our differentiated offerings.”

Segment-Wise Performance NSE filing by Emcure highlighted strong traction in both domestic and international operations:

Domestic business revenue surged 24.8 per cent YoY to ₹ 929 crore, driven by growth in the women’s health and cardiology franchises, supported by emerging focus areas like dermatology and OTC products.

929 crore, driven by growth in the women’s health and cardiology franchises, supported by emerging focus areas like dermatology and OTC products. International business also expanded, growing 15.6 per cent YoY to ₹ 1,187 crore, led by a 39.3 per cent YoY jump in revenue from the Rest of the World segment to ₹ 481 crore.

1,187 crore, led by a 39.3 per cent YoY jump in revenue from the Rest of the World segment to 481 crore. In Canada, revenue rose 6.2 per cent YoY to ₹ 310 crore, with Mantra—its recent acquisition—now fully integrated. In the European Union, revenue posted a modest 1.7 per cent rise, supported by a recently acquired product portfolio and new regulatory approvals. The company stated that it remains focused on improving margins through new product launches and operating efficiencies, which will be key priorities in FY26.

Dividend Declaration The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹10 each (30 per cent of face value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be paid within the regulatory timelines once approved.

Stock Performance Since Listing Emcure's stock has gained nearly 28 per cent from its IPO price of ₹1,008, with the company debuting on the bourses in July 2024.

Currently, the pharma stock trades 18 per cent below its record high of ₹1,577.50, touched in September 2024. However, it has recovered sharply, rising 45 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹890, hit in April 2025.

In May 2025 alone, the scrip has jumped over 25 per cent, rebounding from a 5 per cent dip in April. Before that, it gained 9 per cent in March, but had declined 20 percent in February and 15 per cent in January, indicating a recent shift in sentiment.