Emerging-market investors favor India, expect rally to roll on into 2021

The findings underscore how the battle against the Covid-19 pathogen turned markets on their heads in the past 12 months, forcing investors to throw out the playbook and look for fresh cues for the direction of asset prices. After collapsing in the first half, emerging markets have rebounded to hand investors more than $5 trillion in wealth this year largely as vaccine breakthroughs supported risk assets. Bonds have climbed to near record highs, while benchmark gauges of stocks and currencies are at their strongest levels in more than two years.