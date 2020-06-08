Emerging-market rally seen unstoppable as traders turn to Powell

Emerging-market rally seen unstoppable as traders turn to Powell4 min read . 07:02 AM IST
The stronger-than-forecast May U.S. jobs report and weekend agreement by OPEC+ to a one-month extension of its record output cuts may add to the optimism
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The stronger-than-forecast May U.S. jobs report and weekend agreement by OPEC+ to a one-month extension of its record output cuts may add to the optimism
There’s so much positive momentum in risk assets, it’s difficult to see what could stand in the way of the emerging-market rally, at least in the coming days.
There’s so much positive momentum in risk assets, it’s difficult to see what could stand in the way of the emerging-market rally, at least in the coming days.
The stronger-than-forecast May U.S. jobs report and weekend agreement by OPEC+ to a one-month extension of its record output cuts may add to the optimism about the prospects for a global economic recovery, underpinning risk assets. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s measure of implied volatility for emerging-market currencies had its biggest weekly drop since 2011. Stocks enjoyed their best week since 2011, while an index of domestic bonds reached its highest point since early March.
The stronger-than-forecast May U.S. jobs report and weekend agreement by OPEC+ to a one-month extension of its record output cuts may add to the optimism about the prospects for a global economic recovery, underpinning risk assets. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s measure of implied volatility for emerging-market currencies had its biggest weekly drop since 2011. Stocks enjoyed their best week since 2011, while an index of domestic bonds reached its highest point since early March.
“While there are still significant uncertainties over the Covid-19 impact on corporate earnings, investors are encouraged by the reopening of economies that is likely to lead to a rebound in profitability later this year," said Iyad Abu Hweij, a managing partner at Allied Investment Partners PJSC in Dubai. “Given the uncertainties, it might be an opportune time for investors to re-balance their portfolios to maintain an appropriate mix aligned with new realities."
While the Federal Reserve is forecast to hold interest rates near zero when policy makers meet Wednesday, investors will be watching for clues on further stimulus in Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks. Technical indicators suggest the prospects for developing-nation assets look promising as the dollar wobbles. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of emerging-market currencies broke above its 100-week moving average on Friday, heralding further gains.
Still, the recovery remains fragile. Hours before the Fed meeting, China will probably show that factory deflation deepened and consumer inflation eased further in May. Data released over the weekend signaled that exports are likely to remain sluggish as the risk of an escalation in friction with the U.S. threatens the outlook for its foreign trade.
Some are also on the lookout for the U.S. Treasury’s semi-annual foreign-exchange report to Congress, which is often released in May. There’s a chance the U.S. will label China a currency manipulator again given the friction, ING Groep NV said in a report on June 3. Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand may all be given free passes although they’ve exceeded U.S. thresholds.
Asian Data
EMEA Data
Latin America Data
Argentina’s New Deadline
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated