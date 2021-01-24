Emerging markets gripped by greed now turn to Federal Reserve for fresh spur

With Friday’s declines delivering a week-ending jolt to the bulls, some of the warning signs took on a more worrying look. The Bloomberg Barclays local-currency bond index registered its first back-to-back weekly drop since June. Bloomberg’s Fear-Greed indicator for the MSCI developing-nation stock gauge -- which measures selling strength versus buying strength -- climbed to its highest in almost a decade. And a basket of currencies had its worst week since the end of October.

