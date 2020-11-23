Emerging markets look to 2021 as Goldman adds to bullish calls

Still, the prospect of an economic recovery in the developing world may have been factored into prices, and investors are concerned about the sharp increase in average fiscal balances and debt burdens this year, said Paul Greer, a money manager in London at Fidelity International. South Africa fell deeper into junk territory after Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings lowered the country’s credit ratings on Friday as the pandemic pummeled the government’s finances and pushed the economy into its longest recession in almost three decades.