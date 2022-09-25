Emerging markets tracker1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 10:38 PM IST
With a composite score of 71, India topped the EM league table in August. Brazil emerged second, followed by Indonesia at the third spot.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 71, India topped the EM league table in August. Brazil emerged second, followed by Indonesia at the third spot.