Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Emerging markets tracker

Emerging markets tracker

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 21 Jun 2022Livemint

With a composite score of 65, the Philippines topped the EM league table in May. Russia emerged second, followed by India at the third spot

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 65, the Philippines topped the EM league table in May. Russia emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 65, the Philippines topped the EM league table in May. Russia emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.

View Full Image
Emerging markets tracker
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Emerging markets tracker
Click on the image to enlarge
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial