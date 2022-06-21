Emerging markets tracker1 min read . 21 Jun 2022
With a composite score of 65, the Philippines topped the EM league table in May. Russia emerged second, followed by India at the third spot
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 65, the Philippines topped the EM league table in May. Russia emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.
