Emerging markets tracker1 min read . 29 Aug 2022
With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in July. Malaysia emerged second, followed by China at the third spot
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in July. Malaysia emerged second, followed by China at the third spot.
