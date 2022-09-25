Emerging markets tracker1 min read . 10:38 PM IST
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 71, India topped the EM league table in August. Brazil emerged second, followed by Indonesia at the third spot.
