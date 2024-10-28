Oversold and overlooked: Emerging opportunities in this fearful market
Summary
- Market volatility has shifted investor sentiment from bullish to cautious, largely driven by emotions like fear and greed. As the Nifty 50 faces significant selling pressure, let us understand the technical indicators
Economic indicators and investors’ emotions, primarily greed and fear, drive financial markets. Recently, the Nifty 50 index experienced a decline of over 2,000 points from its peak of 26,277, largely influenced by substantial selling from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who liquidated cash holdings worth over ₹1.2 trillion in October.