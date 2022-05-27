Emerging-markets currencies stay strong despite dollar’s rise

Asset managers have sold the offshore Chinese renminbi, also known as the offshore Chinese yuan, as a direct bet that China’s economy will slow in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns and so-called deglobalization. The offshore Chinese renminbi has fallen as much as 7.3% against the dollar since the start of the year. Some analysts contend that Covid-19 has revealed the fragilities of supply chains and is forcing U.S. businesses to reassess global trade.