Emiac Technologies share price makes strong debut, lists at 10% premium

Emiac Technologies share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, April 13. The stock listed at 10% premium over the IPO price of ₹98.
Emiac Technologies share price opened at ₹107.80 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made a gain of 10% over the Emiac Technologies IPO listing.
The listing of Emiac Technologies IPO exceeded the market expectations. Ahead of listing, the GMP of Emiac Technologies IPO was ₹0, which indicated estimated listing price to be the same as ₹98.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.