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Emiac Technologies share price makes strong debut, lists at 10% premium

Emiac Technologies stock listed at 10% premium over the IPO price of 98. The share price opened at 107.80 apiece on BSE SME.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 Apr 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Emiac Technologies share price opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>107.80 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made a gain of 10% over the Emiac Technologies IPO listing.
Emiac Technologies share price opened at ₹107.80 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made a gain of 10% over the Emiac Technologies IPO listing.
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Emiac Technologies share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, April 13. The stock listed at 10% premium over the IPO price of 98.

Emiac Technologies share price opened at 107.80 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made a gain of 10% over the Emiac Technologies IPO listing.

The listing of Emiac Technologies IPO exceeded the market expectations. Ahead of listing, the GMP of Emiac Technologies IPO was 0, which indicated estimated listing price to be the same as 98.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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